Swans reign supreme in CQ Cup clash

The Yeppoon Swans dominated across the park in the clash against the Mackay City Hawks at Harrup Park on Sunday.

AUSSIE RULES: An injury to star midfielder Tommy Cossens was the only sour note in the Yeppoon Swans resounding victory in the inaugural AFLQ Central Queensland Cup.

The reigning AFL Capricornia champions crushed their Mackay counterparts, the Mackay City Hawks, by 107 points at Harrup Park on Sunday.

Swans' coach Mark Wallin said it was a commanding victory but he was a little surprised by the final scoreline.

"They've played in seven grand finals in a row and won four of them. They've been the stand-out club of that competition for a long time and when we saw them they were a very big side and strong looking.

"Physically I thought they were going to match us but they just couldn't keep up with the run. We just outran them and they couldn't catch us.”

Cossens was helped from the field about 15 minutes from full-time after suffering a heavy knock to his knee.

Wallin is hoping it is severe bruising and nothing more serious but he expects it will keep Cossens off the training paddock for several weeks.

The Swans travelled north, determined to do their club and the league proud.

They took charge from the opening bounce and stormed to a seven-goal lead by quarter time.

"We had the boys well and truly fired up and we were treating it as more than just a practice match - it was us against them, league against league,” Wallin said.

"I'm pretty sure they were doing that too, they were pretty physical for the first five or six minutes but they just couldn't sustain it.

"It was 7.5 to nothing at quarter time and it could have easily been 10 goals to nothing because we missed a couple of easy ones.

"It was all over from that point onwards.”

Wallin said the Swans' midfield, led by best-on-ground Matt Wallin and Cossens, was dominant and proved the "standout difference” between the two teams.

Yeppoon's new recruits also impressed.

"Isaac Kielly on the wing had a blinder, Dan Moloney at centre half back was good, Eli Wells in the ruck was good and Cam Mackay at full forward finished with five goals so he had a really good game too,” Wallin said.

The Swans' superior fitness proved a decisive factor once again.

"It just shows that there is no substitute for hard work,” Wallin said.

"Our boys are just so fit and fitness just doesn't happen. You've got to work for it and that's what our lads do so well and that's why they're ahead of the rest at the moment.”