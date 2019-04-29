Swans remain undefeated after weekend win

AUSSIE RULES: The AFLC Frenchville Sports Club Anzac Day round wrapped up on Saturday as the Yeppoon Swans kept their unbeaten record well and truly intact at Swan Park with a comprehensive win over the Gladstone Suns.

Swans took out a 36.23-239 win over Gladstone, who failed to put any points to the board.

Panthers defeated Brothers 17.16-118 to 3.7-25 and BITS defeated Glenmore 14.16-100 to 6.9-46. The Suns were gallant in their efforts, with several players playing two games to ensure that they fielded two full teams in the Senior Grades, but the effort of two games was too much against a polished outfit like the Swans.

New captain/coach of the Suns, Ricky McClure, knew his troops were in for a tough day but he continued to encourage his team during the breaks to keep working and stick by each other and he led by example, working hard through the backline that was constantly peppered with attack from the Swans.

McClure was well supported in defence from the likes of Daniel Gogarth and David Curley but they simply had no answers for the polished outfit that the Swans are.

Alex Chapman looked dangerous for the Swans from the first siren with his leading and movement around the forward line providing the perfect opportunities for the Swans slick ball movement through the middle of the ground.

Last year's leading goal kicker, Tom Cossens, has lifted his workload to another level this year spending most of his time in the midfield but a player of his calibre is always going to hit the scoreboard. Cossens finished the match with seven goals but incredibly amassed six of those in the third term when the Swans turned up the heat after the main break.

As is often the case, it was the drive from the Swans' midfield of Matt Walling, Leigh Cossens and Jamie Garner that was causing all the problems for the opposition and Trevor Johnson continued to become more comfortable with his role in the team and pushed further up the ground to halt any forward movement for the Suns.

Chapman finished the game with 13 majors as the Swans were rampant at home, further stamping their dominance over the local competition.

MUDDY CONDITIONS: BITS' Colby Bidmade takes the ball in the game against Glenmore. Allan Reinikka ROK280419aafl2

At Stenlake Park the Bulls hosted the BITS Saints on a heavy track after the recent rain.

Glenmore toiled all day but didn't have the answers for the run and carry of Danny Conway and Ben Dempsey and the hard attack on the footy from Daniel Clay, who finished the match with fouir goals to his name.

The Bulls simply couldn't put any scoreboard pressure on the Saints, registering only one major for the opening half whilst the Saints, who still didn't make the most of their shots on goal, were able to hit the scoreboard and by half-time the match was all but in the Saints' hands.

AFL: BITS Brendan Clarke. Allan Reinikka ROK280419aafl3

The second half was a tough slog as the heavy, muddy conditions saw plenty of tired legs on the field and to the Bulls' credit they pushed all the way to the final siren.

Both teams kicked five goals apiece in the second half but the damage was done before the main break, the Saints amassed 30 scoring opportunities for the match but some wayward kicking prevented the margin from blowing out even further.

In the women's matches the Gladstone Suns registered their first victory in new colours with a big win over the Swans on the Road.

Jessica Hull was strong for the Suns finishing the game with three majors whilst the defensive unit dug in to work together and keep their opposition scoreless.

AFL: Glenmore's Jacob Redsell. Allan Reinikka ROK280419aafl4

At Stenlake Park the Bulls got their second win of the season as Olivia Dean was great around the ground finishing with two goals whilst Rhianna Titmarsh finished the match with five majors in what was a comprehensive win to the Bulls over the travelling Saints.

Results

Yeppoon Swans 36.23-239 - 0-0 Gladstone Suns

Rockhampton Panthers 17.16-118 - Brothers 3.7-25

BITS Saints 14.16-100 - Glenmore 6.9-46.