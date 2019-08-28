Swans set sights on grand finals

ON-FIELD ACTION: Swans players Ryan Hamrey, Sammy Nicholls, Tom Cossens and Leigh Cossens watch as Isaac Kielly looks to handball.

AUSSIE RULES: Swan Park played host to the second Capricornia Second semi-final on Saturday and the support for the side was awesome.

In the first game of the day, BITS Under-13s defeated Brothers convincingly.

The U15s were the first Swans team on the park and got through to the big grand final dance after a confidence-building 80-point win against Panthers.

Although the opposition had a few players out, the boys played the type of footy that wins finals.

The midfield dominated all day, with Boory and Layton in the ruck providing service to Matt (four goals), Kendrick, Ethan, Harrison, Ben and Joshua.

Tyreece helped himself to five goals while Cooper and Sam provided the forward pressure to keep the ball in the forward half.

Down the back, Aston had a serviceable game while Owen again proved that forward entries stop at him.

Jack, Alex and Fysher all defended admirably to keep the opposition's score low at 95-15.

In the U17s, Swans faced BITS in another cracker of a game.

Swans carried most of the injuries while BITS had most of the running and took a lead into half-time.

The Swans pegged the lead back to even the scores at three-quarter time.

The teams could not be split in the final quarter, the scores tied at full time.

Five minutes of extra time each way saw the Swans kick a point with the wind, but BITS countered with a goal to see them through to the grand final in a nail-biting 51-45 loss for the Swans.

Mitch Grieg was again great with five goals, while the backline battled manfully and Boory, Matt, Birdy, Layton and Kendrick from the U15s again showed how valuable they are.

The Cap Coast Sand and Soil Reserve Grade marched into the grand final by taking a comprehensive victory over a combative Rockhampton Kangaroos side.

After a tight first quarter kicking against a stiff breeze, the Swans settled in to play some of their best contested footy of the season.

A period in the third quarter, where the Swans' discipline wavered as the Roos tried to unsettle the Coast lads, was the only negative from the match.

The return of Hawke in the ruck, allowed Sydney to dominate across halfback, and along with Greer-Barry, lead an impressive defensive unit.

After being challenged early, Meyer and Gallagher broke the shackles to hit the scoreboard regularly, with Kelly dangerous at centre half forward.

But it was the midfield once again that set up the victory as they dominated the clearance battle.

The Swans now prepare for their third grand final appearance in a row, with a steely determination to bring home the flag.

The Seniors again faced Panthers who gave a good account a week ago and were up and raring to go again.

The contest was a hard-fought battle but the Swans' defence was miserly, only allowing the Panthers to kick 2.5 despite having plenty of forward 50 entries.

At the other end, the Swans held all the cards with Wells (six goals) and Chapman (four) giving their opponents a bath, and onballers Leigh Cossens (three), Tom Cossens (two) and Wallin (two) hitting the scoreboard through their hard running.

Leigh Cossens, Boyd and Garner were outstanding on the ball while Keilly and Milburn on the wings and Gallagher in defence were superb, and Wells played another great game.

Connor, McElhone, Croton and Hamrey didn't allow the Panthers forwards to settle at all and dominated them all game.

This team deservedly goes in as favourites for a fifth flag in a row.

The U13 and U17 teams now travel to Kele Park on Saturday for a preliminary final which offers them another crack at securing a grand final berth.

U13s take on Brothers at 8.30am while the U17s tackle Glenmore at 11am.

Thank you again to George Vartabedian for the photos and videos.