Swans soar ahead of Muddies despite low numbers

AUSSIE RULES: FOR Swans' coach, Mark Wallin, it's never boring winning. It's a hell of a lot better than losing.

The Swans, led by Eli Wells, defeated the Muddies 32-16 (208) to 2.3 (15) at Clinton Oval on the weekend.

Wallin said despite missing key players such as Jamie Garner, James Malone, Tom Cossens, Isaac Kielly and Dan Moloney, the win was well-deserved for the team.

"We got 10 players from our starting 18 missing and that was a fantastic effort to consider that we put down a side and won by that much with eight reserve-grade players playing,” he said.

"It's not just in the senior side. We have 16 players over the whole club unable to play.”

Despite the losses, Wallin said the reserve grade players are "playing well” and have managed to pick up the senior side's momentum.

"Gladstone is a tough side for us in the past so that was a great win,” he said.

"Jake King and Leigh Cossens are having a fantastic year and they both killed it in the mid field again.

"Brad Richards came back after a couple weeks' injury and he found a bit of ball which was good.

"Number 19, Jake Gallaghan, has been playing forward for us the last couple of weeks and we through him in the ruck.”