Swans soar over Bulls with another victory

BIG HITS: Panthers Levi Davenport struggles to get by Gladstone Suns' defence in the weekend clash. Allan Reinikka ROK030819aafl12

AUSSIE RULES: Round 14 of the AFLC Frenchville Sports Club was played in perfect conditions over the weekends and some of the contenders for this years title took full advantage of the conditions putting some big scores on their opponents.

A lot was at stake for the Kangaroos who were looking to gain some momentum as they prepare to return to Finals action this year.

Missing a few key players and having to travel to Boyne this week was always going to be a difficult challenge, but it is challenges like this that teams need to rise for if they want to progress deep into the finals series.

Brothers have shown this year, at times, that they can match it with the other finals contenders but the inability to play consistent four-quarter footy has been an issue, as it was again on the weekend.

BITS jumped out of the gates early kicking five goals to in the opening term, before regrouping at the main break to match it with the home team in the second quarter.

This lack of consistent footy was a notable factor for co-captain and acting coach, Matthew Jones.

"We continue to play our footy in patches, We looked destructive at times but couldn't sustain it for long periods,” he said.

The Roos were able to outscore their opponents in the third term but were unable to carry on with the job as the home team finished the stronger with a five-goal final quarter, despite the efforts of classy midfielder Luke Rumpf.

"Luke was outstanding again this week and is having a brilliant year,” Jones said.

Jones commented on the performance from the nuggety mid-fielder but the Roos will need more support for the likes of Rumpf if they are to challenge the Saints, with the two clubs likely to meet again in two weeks-time in the elimination final.

Jones has a good feeling about this group and believe that they can still take their game to another level.

"We've got two weeks until we potentially play them again. We need to sit down as a coaching group and try to work out a way to negate the influence of some of their elite midfielders,” he said.

Scott Smithwick was a handy inclusion filling a roll in defence and also hitting the scoreboard with three goals, whilst skipper Jarrod Donovan, backman Jamie Searle and tagger Denver O'Grady, also showed that the Roos have a blueprint to work with this year.

At the Cricket Grounds the Panthers hosted a Suns outfit that is feeling the effects of a tough season, having to double up several players this week.

It was a vital win for the Panthers as they hold a one game break on the BITS Saints as both clubs battle for second spot on the ladder.

Not only was it a valuable four-points for the home team but the convincing win has boosted their percentage which could be very important when the home and away season winds up after next week's matches.

Travis Young just keeps delivering for the Panthers and was again outstanding for the home team whilst Veteran, Sam Gudgeon, has a new lease of life as he was everywhere up forward and finished the day with 11 goals to his name.

Glenmore hosted the Swans in their final home game of the year but the reigning premiers were giving the home team nothing to celebrate.

They were relentless from the outset putting on 13 opening-term goals.

Despite the constant barrage of attacks Bulls backman, Jacob Redsell, battled tirelessly as the last man in defence and never took a backward step.

With the visitors captain, Matt Wallin, in white hot form at the moment and kicking 14 goals from the mid-field they further stamped their dominance in 2019.

Results