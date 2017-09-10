Swans soar to three-peat with 89-point win over BITS

AUSSIE RULES: "You don't get sick of winning these.”

That was elated captain Matt Wallin's reaction after the mighty Yeppoon Swans claimed their third consecutive flag in the AFL Capricornia competition.

The Swans soared to an 89-point victory over BITS Saints in Saturday's grand final to complete an unbeaten season.

The Swans got off to a flying start, kicking eight majors in the opening quarter, the first of them at the 30-second mark.

They kicked a further seven in the second, while restricting BITS to just one behind, to have the game all but won by the main break.

While their scoring slowed in the second half, the Swans continued to dominate the game with their accurate passing and free running.

Alex Chapman led the scoring with six goals, while Wallin, Eli Wells and Jake King each booted two.

Ruckman Jamie Garner reinforced his selection as joint winner of the competition's best and fairest with a best on ground performance.

Yeppoon's Grant Van Rooyen and BITS player Peter Nuku contest the ball. Allan Reinikka ROK090917aafl4

Wallin said it was a great team effort, and every player did their job.

"We got out of the blocks pretty quick. Our first half was really good, I think we were nearly 80 points up at half-time so from there it was really hard for them to get back into it,” he said.

"But credit to them, their second half was pretty good but we got the jump on them early and never looked back.”

Wallin said it was always special to win a grand final.

"It's definitely a great reward and makes all the hard work worth it.

"After the first one we wanted two, after the second we wanted three and we've been working towards this since November.”

The Yeppoon Swans claimed the three-peat on Saturday night. pam mckay

Coach Mark Wallin said he knew in the dressing sheds before the game that his boys were on, and when they hit the ground they were very disciplined and held their structures well.

"They were ready to go and I knew this was going to be a big game for us.

"It feels really good to get three in a row.

"We did a really hard pre-season. We left no stone unturned and the players did everything asked of them.

"They just love it. I don't have to push them to train, they're really driven and very committed.

"We'll take a couple of months off but we're definitely going to try for another one.”

GRAND FINAL SCORES

U13: Yeppoon 2.1, 2.5, 5.7, 8.13 (61) d BITS 0.0, 0.1, 1.1, 1.1 (7)

U15: Panthers 3.2, 5.2, 7.7, 8.10 (58) d BITS 2.2, 3.6, 5.6, 8.8 (56)

U17: Yeppoon 3.1, 7.2, 13.2, 16.5 (101) d BITS 2.0, 2.4, 3.4, 4.4 (28)

Reserves: BITS 3.7, 7.8, 8.9, 12.13 (85) d Yeppoon 0.2, 2.2, 4.4, 4.6 (30)

A-grade men: Yeppoon 8.3, 15.5, 17.8, 19.14 (128) d BITS 2.1, 2.2, 5.3, 6.3 (39)

A-grade women: Glenmore 1.3, 1.3, 1.5, 2.5 (17) d Panthers 0.0, 1.0, 1.0, 1.1 (7)