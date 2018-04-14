Swans team to beat as AFL season kick off

AFL:

The AFLC Frenchville Sports Club Premiership Season kicks off this today with teams set for another competitive season.

In the men's division, reigning premiers Yeppoon Swans will host the Glenmore Bulls.

Taking on the coaching duties of the Bulls this year, long-serving player Nick Payne will have a challenge on his hands in today's opening round.

After winning three premierships in a row Swans head into the season as the team to beat.

Brothers Kangaroos will take on the BITS (Boyne Island Tannum Sands) Saints at home.

Panthers player Travis Applewaite is pictured kicking the ball against the Bulls last year. Photo Lisa Benoit / The Morning Bulletin Lisa Benoit ROK220815lafl4

Former junior player Connor West will be taking the field for the Kangaroos after returning from stints with North East Australian Football League teams Gold Coast Suns and Southport.

BITS are entering the season with a competitive edge, having added experience to their squad through Wilston Grange product Danny Conway.

In the final match of the round, Panthers will be looking for recruit Michael Kreun to provide some guidance through the backline when they travel to Gladstone to take on the Mudcrabs.

SIX-PEAT?: The Glenmore Bulls A-grade women looking at making it six in a row. CONTRIBUTED

The women's league will see untouchable five-time premiers Glenmore Bulls chasing their hope of staying at the top of the ladder.

Heading into the season with redemption in mind, Rockhampton Panthers will be under the guidance of A-grade veteran Clint Evans, who has taken on the coaching role.

Hoping to go one better, Evans will bring years of playing experience into coaching last season's runner-up.

Though young, the Brothers women's team is bustling withtalent in the form of The Cathedral College high school players.

TCC was crowned school state champion, and this team will be one to watch out for this season.