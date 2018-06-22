Swapping Noosa for plum Rocky role

CEO of Tourism Noosa Damien Massingham shares details regarding the latest tourism figures, at Main Beach Noosa, revealing Noosa leads domestic tourism growth in Queensland. Photo Geoff Potter / Noosa News

TOURISM Noosa CEO Damien Massingham has resigned to take up a new job in Rockhampton.

After more than six years of leading the Tourism Noosa team, Mr Massingham will be returning to the Queensland Club Industry to take up a role as general manager of Frenchville Sports Club.

He was previously executive officer of Clubs Queensland from 2000-2005 and said that his new role at Frenchville Sports Club in Rockhampton presented an exciting opportunity.

"Community-owned clubs contribute greatly to their local community and Frenchville Sports Club in particular invests heavily in a range of sports and future sportsmen and women,” he said.

" My family and I are looking forward to being part of the club, the Rockhampton and Central Queensland community and to helping further the important goals of the club.”

"The past six years has been a great experience for me and I have been very privileged to be part of the Noosa and Sunshine Coast tourism industry and community during this time.

"Being part of a team that has produced new, award winning and innovative marketing campaigns resulting in an increase in high value interstate and international visitors which in turn has created and retained local jobs has been very rewarding.

"It was also very exciting to assist with the new focus on product development and the purchasing and successful running of the Noosa Food and Wine Festival on behalf of Tourism Noosa.”

Mr Massingham will finish up at Tourism Noosa in August and a recruitment process to select his successor will commence in the near future.