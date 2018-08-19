Swapping the classroom for the Keppels

CENTRAL Queensland students swapped the classroom for the Great Barrier Reef last week, with a trip to North Keppel Island.

The eight schools were taking part in the Future Leaders Eco Challenges being run by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority.

Regional Engagement Officer Rhianna Rickard said taking students out to North Keppel Island was a great way to celebrate International Year of the Reef.

"We are so fortunate to have this amazing classroom right here in our backyard,” Ms Rickard said.

Looking back to the mainland from North Keppel Island Malcolm Wells

"While on the island, students pitched in to collect plastic waste off the beach and brainstormed ways to prevent plastic from making its way to our oceans in the first place.

"The students snorkelled and had their findings recorded as sightings in the Authority's Eye on the Reef app.

"The students also toured the island's Environmental Education Centre that uses renewable energy and solar hot water and rainwater harvest and composting toilets.

"While on the tour we discussed the threats to the Reef and students learnt about sustainable practices, which they can take back to their schools and teach other students on how to Love the Reef.”

The eight schools taking part were: Byfield State School, Cawarral State School, Coowonga State School, Farnborough State School, Glenmore State School, Sacred Heart Primary School, St Benedicts Catholic Primary School and Taranganba State School.