Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FAIRY LAND: Abbey Joyce Tydd loves the fairy garden her parents built for her.
FAIRY LAND: Abbey Joyce Tydd loves the fairy garden her parents built for her. Jann Houley
News

Swapping the phone for a fairy garden

JANN HOULEY
by
17th May 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Abbey's parents realised she's grown a bit screen addicted, they came up with an enchanting way to distract her.

The Berserker couple spent a month transforming an area outside their back door into a fairy garden for Abbey to play with her 'friends'.

"She was better on the phone than we are,” said the three-year old's mothers, Elma Joyce Tydd.

"She would have spent eight hours a day playing games and downloading apps if we'd let her.”

"There's a man up the road who cuts trees gave us some offcuts for her seating,” Mrs Joyce Tydd said.

"And there's a lovely lady in Gracemere who sells concrete ornaments.”

Now Abbey spends her hours making tea for Rainbow the horse whom she hand-painted.

Abbey's parents can't believe how much it's changed her in only a short time.

"She's completely off the phone; she comes out here and chats with her 'friends' all day long.”

berserker parenting
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Major parties put dollar figures on their election promises

    premium_icon Major parties put dollar figures on their election promises

    Politics Capricornia's candidates have put millions in promises on the table.

    Man's 341 day charity marathon visits the Beef Capital

    premium_icon Man's 341 day charity marathon visits the Beef Capital

    News RUN for Australia campaign hopes to raise $60k for various charities

    Disability advocate lays out his Capricornia wish list

    premium_icon Disability advocate lays out his Capricornia wish list

    Politics Des Ryan would like to see election candidates back his vision.

    'Our defence was really good and that was the difference'

    premium_icon 'Our defence was really good and that was the difference'

    Rugby League St Brendan's, Rocky Grammar face off in Aaron Payne Cup clash