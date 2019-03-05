Swarms of mosquitoes settle in CQ after recent high tide

PROTECTION: Reanna Olive with her two sons Riley (9) and Tyler (6). Reanna says mosquitoes are swarming in Depot Hill in the last month.

AEROGUARD is in high demand across Rockhampton as households fight off swarms of mozzies that have taken up residence across parts of the city.

For mum Reanna Olive, the problem started about a month ago.

Standing in her Depot Hill garden at 4 in the afternoon, the distinct buzz and irritating sting of the swarm of mosquitoes in the front yard are impossible to miss.

"We have to avoid going outside if we can,” she said.

"As soon as the sun goes down, if we're outside or in a shaded area, they just swarm all over us.”

Locals across Rockhampton and Yeppoon have spoken about the issue, which appears to have become worse over the weekend.

Some say it is the worst outbreak of mosquitoes they have seen and are urging their councils to take action.

A Livingstone Shire Council representative today said the increase in the number of the common saltwater mosquito was due to the recent high tides.

"Mosquito numbers have recently increased due to high tides which have inundated mud flats all along the Central Queensland coast,” the representative said.

The high tides create an ideal breeding environment for the mosquitoes, which have a flight range of up to 50km or more if there is a strong wind, and that has been the case over the past week.

Recent rainfall across the region also provides optimal breeding habitats for other freshwater mosquitoes.

The recent rain of more than 40mm will also provide breeding habitat for other freshwater mosquito species.

So far in 2019, 223 mosquitoes have been caught in Livingstone traps, which are set strategically along parts of the coastline.

Recent figures from the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service show that over the past 12 months there have been 20 laboratory-confirmed cases of Ross River virus.

In the past five years, the confirmed number of cases over a similar period was 30.

For this year to date there have also been three cases of laboratory-confirmed Barmah Forest virus.

Livingstone Shire Council says the current coastal wind speeds "markedly reduce the effectiveness” of their misting operations, but it plans to be proactive in its misting operations as and when conditions allow.

To reduce the risk of mosquito bites, it's recommended one should wear light-coloured loose clothing, use repellent as necessary, and ensure that possible breeding receptacles around the house, such as pot plant, drip trays, gutters and any containers which hold water, are drained.

Rockhampton Regional Council was contacted for comment.