SISTER ACT: Sue Woodfield and Judi-Anne Nicholson enjoy fish and chips on the Yeppoon foreshore on Wednesday.
News

Swedish tourists and Rocky sisters soak up paradise

vanessa jarrett
by
14th Mar 2019 8:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TAKING in the beautiful blue ocean, sisters Sue Woodfield and Judi-Anne Nicholson enjoyed a serve of fish and chips for lunch on Yeppoon's Main Beach.

The pair had driven up from Rockhampton for the day and commented at how nice the breeze was.

The foreshore was a hive of activity at lunchtime Wednesday despite coming into autumn. There was a group of tourists from Sweden who had just arrived in town and were admiring the beach views.

Even at 8.30am there was still more than 20 people and children at the Yeppoon Lagoon playing in the water, going for a morning swim or having a coffee.

While Yeppoon was subject to the ferocious storm on Tuesday night, the beach has been looking magical the last couple of days.

