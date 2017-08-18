32°
Sweet deal: Rocky business offloads bulk treats for cheap

18th Aug 2017 9:48 AM
Local baker Ben McHugh is offering up hundreds of treats to the public after an order was cancelled.
Local baker Ben McHugh is offering up hundreds of treats to the public after an order was cancelled.

AFTER six hours of feeling the heat in the kitchen, local baker Ben McHugh was left stunned this morning when the hundreds of burgers he prepared were left in the cold by an unwilling customer.

The son of family business McHughs Pies said 250 burgers and 300 apple slices were made for a large retreat group in Yeppoon who claimed they weren't needed anymore.

Ben said the company claimed they called to cancel the order but they had received no messages proving that.

"They only took 150 apple slices and said they weren't going to pay for the rest of it,” Ben said.

"It makes it a bit hard when your a small business.”

Ben said the company gave no reason for not wanting the remaining treats so he had taken to social media to offer them up to break even on the cost of making them.

"It's been unreal we sold over 100 in the first hour,” Ben said.

The bakery is offering up burgers for $1.60 each, six burgers for $9.60 and a pack of apple slice for only $2.

Find McHugh's Pies at 146 Nobb St, Rockhampton or call 4928 3480.

Topics:  apple slice bakery burgers mchughs pies

