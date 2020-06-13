‘Sweet’ facility reopens in time for school holidays

ONE of the region’s most popular tourist destinations is about to reopen after being closed for almost 12 weeks.

Sarina Sugar Shed was temporarily closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in March, but will reopen on Monday.

The multi award-winning facility has also recently recruited a new coordinator to help Sarina Sugar Shed reach new heights.

Sarina Sugar Shed coordinator Ian Mason said he was excited to join the team and was looking forward to the doors opening on Monday.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to come on board with Sarina Sugar Shed, a world-class facility and tourist attraction,” Mr Mason said.

“We invite all Mackay locals to get out of the house and take a tour of Sarina Sugar Shed, Australia’s only miniature sugar mill and distillery.

“We’ll have safety precautions in place and will limit tour numbers to keep our customers, staff and volunteers safe, while meeting government requirements.

“As a sweet incentive for people to visit, we are offering a free children’s tour with every adult tour purchased, as a ‘mate’s rates’ special.

“Residents need to call and ask for the ‘mate’s rates’ special to receive the special offer.”

Sarina Sugar Shed tour times will be changed slightly, with three tours running daily at 9:30am, noon and 2pm.

The Just Sweets Café and gift shop will also be open from 9am to 4pm, seven days, from Monday.