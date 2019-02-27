Menu
Roast kumara salad.
Food & Entertainment

Sweet, golden salad perfect for these humid days

by MAGGIE COOPER, WEEKEND COOK
27th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
I've spent the past two months studiously avoiding turning on my oven thanks to the stifling humidity that has blanketed the east coast.

In fact, when I pulled out a saucepan last week to boil an egg to top a Caesar salad I realised I hadn't even steamed a vegetable in weeks; it's been salads all the way.

However, a friend's "bring a plate” major-birthday dinner a few weeks ago saw this rather tasty roast kumara (or gold sweet potato) salad land on a table near me and I felt compelled to make it myself.

It's one of those versatile dishes that you can add ingredients to, depending what is in your fridge at the time.

KUMARA SALAD

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

2 medium kumara, or gold sweet potatoes (about 500g)

1/4 cup plus 2 tbsp olive oil, divided

1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed

Pinch of thyme leaves

4 cups rocket

8 leaves radicchio

4 tbsp cider vinegar

1 tsp soy sauce

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp fresh ginger, grated

1/2 tsp sesame oil

METHOD

Preheat oven to 200C. Peel kumara and cut into thick slices. Combine 2 tbsp oil with garlic and thyme and toss with kumara chunks. Place on a baking tray and roast at 200C for 30 minutes or until golden and cooked through. Remove from heat and leave to cool; kumara can be served warm or cold.

Combine remaining oil, vinegar, soy, honey, ginger and sesame oil in a screw-top jar and shake to combine. Divide rocket and radicchio between four plates and top with cooled kumara. Drizzle with dressing and serve.

maggies.column@bigpond.com

kumara salad maggie cooper recipe summer weekend cook
The Sunshine Coast Daily

