ROCK ON: Former NRL star Clinto Toopi enjoys the Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC noise cancelling wireless headphones available with a 12-month digital subscription to The Morning Bulletin . Steph Allen
News

Sweet sound of a bargain in TMB subscription offer

10th Aug 2018 10:00 AM

EVER wish you could listen to podcasts, videos, music and your favourite shows on the go without distraction?

Grab a set of Sennheiser noise cancelling headphones when you subscribe today to a 12-month digital subscription to The Morning Bulletin.

The offer is just $7 a week for the first 12 months and includes more than $600 of value*.

WHAT YOU GET

The headphones

Every new subscriber to this limited time offer will receive a set of Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC noise cancelling wireless headphones (RRP $329).

Features include:

. Noise cancelling

. Wireless and Bluetooth compatible

. Hi-Fi sound

. Up to 25 hours battery life

. Integrated microphone

. Collapsible design

Full digital access

As a subscriber you'll get full digital access to The Morning Bulletin, plus couriermail.com.au on all your devices, including our mobile and tablet apps, giving you analysis and insight from our suite of award-winning journalists and expert columnists.

Member rewards

Once you subscribe, you'll have access to The Courier-Mail's member-only +Rewards program.

There are new exclusive offers and experiences available each month just for being a subscriber.

SIGN UP TODAY

It's easy to subscribe to this offer. Sign up online now themorningbulletin.com.au/headphones or phone 1300361604. Offer ends August 21.

  • Only $7 a week billed every four weeks on a 12-month contract for new digital subscribers (minimum annual cost $364). Allow 20 days for headphones to arrive. Offer available while stocks last. Conditions apply.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

