Sweet success for Taylah in the pool at state championships

CHAMP: Yeppoon Sharks swimmer Taylah Sweet had success at Queensland Schools Swimming Championships last month. Contributed

SWIMMING: She may be only 10 but Taylah Sweet is like a fish in the water.

The Yeppoon Sharks swimmer recently travelled to Brisbane as part of the Capricornia team to compete at the Queensland Schools Swimming Championships.

Over the the three days of the competition Sweet competed in five individual events along with two relays.

She placed first in the 10 years 50m backstroke and butterfly and the 100m backstroke.

She placed second in the 50m freestyle and was a member of the bronze medal winning medley relay, where she swam the butterfly leg.

Thanks to her outstanding results, Sweet was named as the David Andrews Trophy winner for the 10 years girls age champion.

Sweet will now travel to Melbourne in August as part of the Queensland team to compete at the National Schools Championships.

This has capped off a highly successful 2018/2019 swimming season for the Year 5 Taranganba State School student.

Sweet also earned a bronze medal at the Queensland Sprint Championships in the 50m butterfly in February and has, over the course of the season, broken seven CQ records.

Yeppoon Sharks are looking for businesses interested in sponsoring or donating towards travel expenses for Taylah to compete in the National Championships to be held in Melbourne in August.