Sweet success story as plant-based cafe undergoes expansion

SWEET SUCCESS: Shane Graham and Laurie Sale from Sweet Corn Cafe in Burnside love to serve the local community. Warren Lynam

A SWEET success story has unfolded in Burnside, as punters flock to a new plant-based cafe.

Sweet Corn Cafe only opened in Burnside a few months ago, and now the owners Laurie Sale and Shane (Shaggy) Graham have expanded, removing a wall to keep up with the demand of their sustainable mined cafe.

"It's been a bit of a whirlwind from the beginning, but now we are more comfortable with the store, and have such beautiful customers that come back regularly" Owner Laurie Sale said.

The Cafe is one of the very few on the coast that offer plant based meals, instead of the cafe favourites.

"People are slowly becoming more aware of what food we can do, that tastes similar to their favourites," Laurie said.

"We have all sorts of goodies available, all ranging from dairy-free, egg-free and gluten-free and even refined sugar-free. Our Carrot Cake is a prime favourite."

The store's expansion opens up the opportunities to not only cater for larger crowds that flock to the store, but for a workshop space to be used by those who want to share their skills in the community.

"We want to service the community in as many ways as possible," Laurie said.

"We want to offer all sorts of workshops for all different types of people."

There is already a number of workshops being planned with Macrame and Oil paint workshops just being some of those planned.

"Composting workshops and toy building are some other options happening,". Laurie said.

"So that's why we cut a hole in a wall."

Laurie will also facilitate 'Proud Peacock' workshops herself at the Cafe.

"It's workshops for kids from the age of seven to 15, to help build self-esteem, self value and respect for themselves, which in turn leads to respect for others." she said.

"Because we have a problem with children these days suffering from an anxiety and depression, with a lot of it, being able to be treated with a few simple tools, including a change to lifestyle and diet."

The cafe is committed to helping the community with a holistic approach, as a single person's wellbeing can be uplifted with some easy tips and tricks and lessoning heavily processed foods from their diet.

"Giving them delicious options here in the cafe, to show people that they can change from their favourites, but not necessarily give them up is what we love doing," Shane said.

"People can substitute ingredients, and still feel full and satisfied."

Sweet Corn Cafe is open throughout the week.

Follow Sweet Corn Cafe on Facebook for more info about upcoming workshops.