General Manager Yael Kaminski-Weiler at Max Brenner Stockland Rockhampton.
News

Sweet tooth no more: Max Brenner shuts its doors

7th Oct 2018 12:37 PM
POPULAR chocolate restaurant and retail brand, Max Brenner, will be shutting its Rockhampton branch amidst a review of operations.

The Rockhampton store is one of nine Queensland based Max Brenner stores to close across the state.

Staff from multiple stores have been made redundant as a result of a "detailed and urgent” review of operations by administrators.

Australia wide, 20 of the 37 stores will be closed from tomorrow.

Administrators to Max Brenner said the decision to close so many stores was "regrettable” but necessary after a store-by-store review.

In total, 17 stores across the country will remain open and will continue with a "business as usual” approach,

Major stores in Surfers Paradise, Robina and South Bank will remain open.

As well as Rockhampton, stores in Brisbane, Townsville, Toowoomba and the Gold Coast will be closing.

