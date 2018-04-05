SWEET TREAT: A spoonful of Bundaberg Honey for the prince

ROYAL HONEY: Darren Pratt and his son Ben Pratt are proud to be supplying their local honey to Prince Charles during his visit to Bundaberg.

ROYAL HONEY: Darren Pratt and his son Ben Pratt are proud to be supplying their local honey to Prince Charles during his visit to Bundaberg. Mike Knott BUN040418HONEY2

IT'S not a question of one lump of sugar or two when it comes to drinking tea with the future king of Britain.

The prince takes his tea black with one spoon of honey.

This is great news for Bundaberg Honey, which has been asked to give Prince Charles two samples of its honey.

On Tuesday afternoon Darren Pratt took a phone call requesting the golden honey for His Royal Highness.

The call came from Bundaberg acting senior sergeant Russell Williams, who is also the operation commander for the prince's Bundaberg visit on Friday.

"The prince's royal guard asked if anyone knew where he could get honey for the prince," Mr Williams said.

"I buy Bundaberg Honey at the Shalom Markets for my father-in-law.

"He loves it and I thought if it's perfect for him, it would be perfect for the prince."

Working with the palace for three months Mr Williams has been busy planning the prince's visit, dotting his i's and crossing his t's.

"I've never had to plan a royal visit before," he said.

"Everything had to be kept confidential and that made it hard for me."

Mr Pratt was "honoured" to say the least and said his "honey was now fit for a king".

Bundaberg Honey has a variety of honey, including the popular mixed bush and macadamia honey. He told the NewsMail he chose to give the prince the mixed bush variety as he wasn't sure if he had nut allergies and it was best to play it safe.

"The mixed bush is perfect for drinking in tea as it's not too sweet," he said.

Mr Williams said Prince Charles would get the two samples of Bundaberg Honey, one to have on Friday and the second to take home for his collection.

He wasn't sure on the rules of taking honey overseas but said, as the future king, he was sure the future king could do what he liked.