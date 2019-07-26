Sweet win for Cressy players in Pineapple Cup

Cressy player Hayley Sheehan in action at the Pineapple Cup.

Cressy player Hayley Sheehan in action at the Pineapple Cup. PETER LAWRENCE

TENNIS: Rockhampton's Cressy Tennis Club has claimed the Pineapple Cup for the fifth time in eight years.

They beat Yeppoon 135 games to 78 in the annual tennis match.

Yeppoon were lacking in numbers due to injury, the flu and some key players away on holidays but Cressy arrived with a strong team and even supplied Yeppoon with a few players to make up the numbers.

CUP GLORY: The Cressy and Yeppoon players after the Pineapple Cup. PETER LAWRENCE

Play started on the Yeppoon grass courts while the better players, such as Steve Griffin and Reegan Brown, waited for the hard courts to clear of overnight rain.

Conditions improved quickly and soon seven courts were in action.

Cressy's Tim Griffin and fellow player Gordon Acutt took apart the Yeppoon lads 6-2 in one of the early sets.

The mid-range players were also having success in some some hard-fought but friendly play as the morning continued.

Yeppoon player Dean Ronnfeldt in action. PETER LAWRENCE

Cressy knew it would be their day when father and daughter duo James and Hayley Sheehan won their match in convincing fashion, 6-1.

By the time lunchtime had rolled around it was clear that Cressy were going to retain the Cup but, in the morning rush, the trophy had been left behind in Rockhampton.

A replacement trophy was subbed in as club presidents Gordon Acutt and Bruce Saxby shook hands at the end of play.

Saxby dubbed the new trophy the Pineapple Juice and felt Yeppoon had been "squeezed dry” by a stronger team.

In local tennis news, a new season starts at Victoria Park tennis centre on Friday night.

Play will be a round robin seeded ladder with all players playing for themselves rather than in a team format.

If you're keen to play please contact Peter Lawrence on 0448 159 430.