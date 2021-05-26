Monster waves that pounded southeast Queensland yesterday are set to get even more ferocious.

A thumping 2-3m swell whipped up by a low pressure system in the Tasman Sea pummelled beaches on the Gold and Sunshine coasts, creating treacherous conditions for swimmers but epic waves for surfers.

The swell is expected to back off slightly today before building again into the weekend to as big as 4m.

Gold Coast surf reporter Terry "Tappa" Teece said waves up to 5m were recorded off Point Danger as the current swell peaked on Tuesday morning.

"There were definitely some solid waves out there," he said.

Five Gold Coast beaches were closed yesterday as powerful 2-3m waves pound the southeast Queensland coast, including at Snapper Rocks (above). Picture: Nigel Hallett

"I surfed Burleigh this morning and it was at least double overhead (in wave height). There was a lot of motion in the ocean and some big, thick walls of water moving through."

Further south at Kirra and Snapper Rocks, boardriders threaded their way through grinding 'barrels' as crowds thrilled from the safety of the beach.

There was drama off the Gold Coast Seaway when a trawler lost steering and was smashed by huge waves before running aground on South Stradbroke Island.

The skipper suffered a nasty head injury and he and his crewman had to be rescued by water police.

He was taken by ambulance to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Several Coast beaches were closed and lifeguards say they will be keeping a close eye on conditions today and into the weekend.

Originally published as Swell to hit 4m as surf builds into the weekend