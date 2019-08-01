Swerving car led to police finding hidden stash

MARIJUANA hidden in the footwell of a car intercepted by police after it was swerving all over the road at 3am has lead to a man being ordered to do probation.

Shane Thomas Middleton pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week to one count of possessing a dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police intercepted the Holden Astra after witnessing it swerving all over the road at 3am on June 29.

Middleton, who was the passenger, pulled a clip seal bag of marijuana out of his jacket while talking to police.

The jacket and footwell marijuana weighed 2.6g with Middleton claiming ownership of the jacket stash but not of footwell stash however he knew there was marijuana in the footwell.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said his client had many mental health issues and marijuana had been an issue for him for a long time.

He said Middleton recently contact Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Services for help.

Magistrate Cameron Press convicted Middleton and sentenced him to a 15 month probation order.