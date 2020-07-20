Menu
DRINK DRIVER: A young Biloela man was caught drink driving on the Bruce Highway.
Crime

Swerving on the highway gives drink driver away

liana walker
liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Jul 2020 4:00 PM
IT WAS Bradley Travis Engel’s swerving on the Bruce Highway that made police suspect he may have been drink driving, a court was told.

The Biloela man was intercepted at Bororen at 9.45pm with glassy eyes and slurred speech when he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.081.

Engel told police he was on the way to Agnes Water from Biloela and had a number of pre-mix rum cans before driving, but believed he was right to drive.

Engel pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates court on Monday and was convicted and fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

