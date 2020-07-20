Swerving on the highway gives drink driver away

DRINK DRIVER: A young Biloela man was caught drink driving on the Bruce Highway.

IT WAS Bradley Travis Engel’s swerving on the Bruce Highway that made police suspect he may have been drink driving, a court was told.

The Biloela man was intercepted at Bororen at 9.45pm with glassy eyes and slurred speech when he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.081.

Engel told police he was on the way to Agnes Water from Biloela and had a number of pre-mix rum cans before driving, but believed he was right to drive.

Engel pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates court on Monday and was convicted and fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.