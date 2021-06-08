Swifts too good for local rivals

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 06: Sam Wallace of the Swifts shoots for goal during the round six Super Netball match between GWS Giants and Sydney Swifts at Ken Rosewall Arena, on June 06, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 06: Sam Wallace of the Swifts shoots for goal during the round six Super Netball match between GWS Giants and Sydney Swifts at Ken Rosewall Arena, on June 06, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Another dazzling performance from Sam Wallace saw the NSW Swifts power past cross-town rivals Giants to claim Sydney derby bragging rights.

Wallace was exceptional, shooting 58 consecutive goals with 100 per cent accuracy for the third time this season, as the Swifts won 51-63 to retain the Carole Sykes Trophy.

Coach Briony Akle says it was easily the Swifts best performance since they won the grand final in 2019.

“It was about playing a really good brand of Swifts netball and I think we did it,” she said.

“We took the focus off the opposition and put the onus on us to be better. I think for us, moving forward, it will be exactly the same. We needed to nail the basics a lot more than we had been and I think the result of nailing those basics was that scoreline and getting back-to-back wins.”

It was the first Sydney derby back on home soil in nearly two years and the fans turned out for the occasion, creating an electric atmosphere at Ken Rosewall Arena.

It was so loud that the players struggled to communicate with each other on the court, but that just added to the spectacle.

It didn’t help the Giants, though, who struggled to match the pace of the Swifts all game. Of course they weren’t helped by a difficult week, which involved a five-day quarantine period and some shameful social media abuse directed at star player Jo Harten.

It all seemed to take its toll as the high-flying Giants suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time this season.

A tense first quarter saw both teams trade goal for goal, but by the end of it, the Swifts just had their noses in front 18-17.

Wallace was once again the image of perfection in the circle as the Swifts began to put their foot down at the start of the second quarter. Her shooting was flawless, with the Swifts at one stage six goals clear of the Giants.

In fact, if it wasn’t for three consecutive Super Shots from the outstanding Sophie Dwyer, the Giants would have been well and truly left in the Swifts’ wake.

It was clinical from the Swifts and their transitional play was breathtaking as they went into the break four goals ahead, with the score 32-36.

It was the first time all season the Giants had gone into halftime behind, with the tough task of chasing the game ahead of them.

As the Giants attempted to wrestle some momentum back in the third quarter, coach Julie Fitzgerald made some positional changes. Harten was shifted into goal attack, but she struggled by her own lofty standards to have the same influence on the game.

The Swifts soon went into a 10-goal lead and by the end of the third quarter were almost toying with their rivals.

They began the final quarter ahead by eight, but the Giants soon drew that back to six. The fight didn’t last, though, as the Swifts powered in front to claim a comprehensive victory and record back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Originally published as Swifts too good for local rivals