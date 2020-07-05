‘SWIM PAST MY FEET’: Couple shares Fraser shark encounter

Indefinite Leave’s Kevin and Adele Hockey sent their condolences on Facebook to the family of the shark attack victim.

CARETAKERS staying on Fraser Island have taken to Facebook to share their own experiences with sharks after yesterday's fatal attack.

Kevin and Adele Hockey have been travelling around Australia for the past four years and share their adventure online to more than 20,000 followers on their Indefinite Leave blog.

The couple posted on their page hours after the attack that claimed the life of Sunshine Coast dad, Matthew Tratt.

"I have been speaking with two guys staying on the island over the last few months and one was always spear fishing," the post said.

"He would spear fish around Indian Head as one of his locations.

"It's tragic and we are saddened by the news.

"Indian Head is a well known, common shark area."

The couple said they had experienced many sharks during their four month stay on the island.

"I was fishing there recently on an outer sand bank about 100m off the beach when a big shark swam by in a wave," the post read.

"This was the biggest of many that I've seen so far.

"Today there were plenty right in front of me and I've had them swim past my feet."

The former Brisbane couple said they had noticed the shark numbers increasing since the whales had been coming through.

The attack has made the pair reassess the time they spend in the water.