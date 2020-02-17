Swim Teacher of the Year success prompts business expansion

ROCKHAMPTON swimming instructor Brian Rodriquez is celebrating after receiving the prestigious title of ASCTA Queensland Regional Swim Teacher of the Year, for the second time.

Mr Rodriquez received his award at the CQ Sprint Championships from Swimming Queensland’s coach and club development officer Barry Prime.

Mr Rodriquez, who owns AquaJets Swim School with his wife Bernadette and is also the head coach of CQ AquaJets Swimming Club, also received the award back in 2012 while teaching in Mount Isa.

He said he was very honoured when he heard the exciting news.

“It is a very prestigious award to have someone bestow upon you,” he said.

“I love what I do and have been doing for a long time now.

“It also shows the community what we have to offer as a business. Rockhampton is very well established with plenty of swim schools and public facilities and we are only 12 months old.

“You don’t do it to be ­recognised but it is very nice when something like that happens to you.”

Mr Rodriquez moved to Rockhampton about 18 months ago after living out west in Mount Isa and Charters Towers.

He said he never thought he would enjoy teaching swimming as much as he has.

“I initially did computer systems engineering after high school and found out pretty quickly that wasn’t for me,” he said.

“So, I got a job at the local pool and started teaching swimming and fell in love with it.

“I used to swim when I was younger. I enjoyed working with kids and enjoyed watching kids grow and develop and learn more skills.

“Everything just took off from there and opportunities presented themselves at different coaching programs.

“I got to work with some good coaches and now we are here in Rockhampton trying to implement everything we have learnt over the past 15 years.”

Mr Rodriquez opened AquaJets Swim School in February last year.

Since then his business has showed incredible signs of growth and positivity.

“We try to create a bit of a difference between us and other swim schools in town,” he said

“We are not a big facility. What we offer our clients is a smaller, more intimate environment. We are marketed as a boutique swim school.

“We only have two teachers in the water at one time. It is not a noisy, loud environment. It’s very much focused on the kids.”

He said the smaller classes and quieter environment had gained their business a lot of positive feedback from families in the community.

“It also allows us to open up a lot of classes for swimmers with disabilities and special needs, because we are that smaller and quieter place,” he said.

“We also have a large number of schools that have come on board that we will teach in Term 1 and 4 which is very exciting, considering we have only been here for 12 months.

“This season we also have kids going to states and nationals which wasn’t happening 12 months ago, which is another exciting part of the business as well.

“We are very happy with how it is going and very excited to be teaching so many kids swimming and water safety.”

With so many families looking to AquaJets Swim School for lessons, he said they were looking at expanding.

“However, our promise is a small intimate environment and we are going to stick to that,” he said.

“But we do have a lot of people still wanting to book in, so we are just looking at different options of what might be available for us to do. It is still in the early stages.

“For now, we are focused on making sure what we are doing is the best it can possibly be.”

Mr Rodriquez is also very passionate about water safety, especially living in Central Queensland where all anyone wants to do is be in the water.

He said swimming lessons offered one barrier to help protect children and adults.

“Everyone needs to understand the dangers water can present, but also know how to act and behave around water,” he said.

“With parents with kids, the number one thing we say is you just need to have constant supervision.

“If you take your eyes off a little one for a couple of seconds – that’s all it takes. They are in the water.

“Just be aware of the dangers and supervise your kids. Whether it is out at the lake, at the beach, the pool, or at home. Supervision is the number one thing for looking after your loved ones.

“Swimming lessons help and knowing CPR is also very important and something that is so easy to learn.”

AquaJets Swim School not only offers swimming lessons to children, but adults too.

Mr Rodriquez said every child and adult needed to know how to swim.

“If you are looking for something a little different, with smaller class sizes and family friendly orientated programs then you should get in touch today,” he said.

To get in touch, call Mr Rodriquez on 0401 258 842, or go to aquajetsswimschool.com.au

AquaJets Swim School is open from Monday to Saturday at 126 Robinson St, Frenchville.