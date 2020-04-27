Swim teacher uses temporary closure to improve his business

DEEP REFLECTION: AquaJets Swim School teacher Brian Rodriquez says temporarily closing his business has given him the opportunity to take an in-depth look at their programs. Picture: Allan Reinikka

DEEP REFLECTION: AquaJets Swim School teacher Brian Rodriquez says temporarily closing his business has given him the opportunity to take an in-depth look at their programs. Picture: Allan Reinikka

SWIM teacher Brian Rodriquez is using his time away from his business to take a step back and look at how he can improve his swim school’s teaching programs.

AquaJets Swim School, located in Frenchville, was one of the first to close in Central Queensland due to the coronavirus pandemic, shutting their doors temporarily on March 23.

Mr Rodriquez said it was a very hard decision to close the swim school following the Prime Minister’s national address.

Although, he said it had given him the opportunity to take a step back, reflect on the business and take an in-depth look at their programs.

“One of our main business promises we strive to deliver is the most current and up to date teaching and coaching practices to help make children safer in and around water,” he said.

“The biggest benefit that has arisen due to this pandemic is the opportunity to undertake personal development as well as share and receive information with other swim schools and coaching programs from countries around the world, which will help us to continue delivering on our promise.”

He said The Australian Swim Coaches and Teachers Association and Swim Australia host three professional development sessions each week, consisting of two coaching and one learn to swim session.

“The Australian Swim School Association and the United States Swim Schools Association are also providing invaluable information, webinars and connecting swim schools, including ours, from around the world on a weekly basis,” he said.

“We are also undertaking various courses set by Swimming Queensland, Swimming Australia, Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority and the Australian Institute of Sport.

“To complement our professional development, gain greater knowledge and have access to a wider range of information we have recently affiliated with the World Wide Swim School, which is operated by Laurie Lawrence. The information available is world class and we cannot wait to begin putting into practice what we have been learning.”

He said, as a result of the pandemic, they were creating and implementing a “better new normal” for their swimmers and families when they reopen.

“What was the norm prior to coronavirus is not what we will reopen our business as,” he said.

“We are developing better policies, better procedures, better lesson plans, a higher level of teaching and expertise, a higher level of customer service – a better new normal.”

He said they had also taken this opportunity to upgrade the facility with a new heating system, thermal blankets and painting works, to be completed for when they reopen.

AquaJets Swim School has been keeping in touch with families via social media channels and helping swimmers practise from home.

“We have Facetime conversations with kindy groups that can no longer attend their lessons, established a dryland program that is accessible via our app, provided families with activities they can do at home in the bath and their own pools as well as a fun dance-off on Facebook for our squad swimmers.

“We look forward to reopening and are working on striving to develop a better new normal and putting into practise everything we have learnt and are still learning.

“We would much rather be teaching swimming and water safety to the people of Rockhampton and will be back bigger than what we were before,” he said.