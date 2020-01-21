Swim teacher wins state award

MAKING A SPLASH: Lynne Barrett has won the Australian Swimming Coaches and Teachers Association Swim Australia Queensland Teacher of the Year Award after 50 years in the swim teacher industry.

AFTER teaching thousands of people, from babies to adults, to swim, Yeppoon woman Lynne Barrett has been honoured with the Australian Swimming Coaches and Teachers Association Swim Australia Queensland Teacher of the Year Award.

While not wanting to make too much of a fuss, Lynne said she was thrilled to have been recognised by her peers after 50 years in the industry.

“I feel I am extremely fortunate that I am able to work in a job that I enjoy and one in which I gain great pleasure and satisfaction teaching young and older people a skill they can use for life,” Lynne said.

“I appreciate having been nominated for this award and am truly humbled to have been named the Australia Queensland Teacher of the Year.”

Lynne began her journey teaching others to swim in 1967 with the learn to Swim Free program in NSW and went on to work for the NSW Department of Sport and Recreation during school holidays as a supervisor for a further 16 years.

In 1974 she joined the Forbes Carlile team teaching baby classes, toddlers, adults and people living with disability at Ryde.

She relocated to Yeppoon and taught swimming at Yeppoon State School for 10 years before moving over to the Yeppoon Aquatic Centre in Cooee Bay where she has been working for the past 13 years.

Former Aquatic Centre manager Helen Auriac nominated Lynne for the award.

She said Lynne was a popular teacher who was sought after when parents enrolled their children in learn to swim classes.

“She has such a positive attitude and her communications skills are excellent, making class members feel relaxed and confident,” Ms Auriac said.

“Lynne is always early for her classes and is happy to share her extensive knowledge with the rest of the 20 strong teaching team.

“She still has her first learn to swim instructor’s handbook, published by the NSW Amateur Swimming Association in 1966, and has continued to keep her skills up to date.

“Being a dedicated swimming teacher, Lynne has assisted others as a presenter with Austswim for three years and then with Swim Ed ASCTA for more than 10 years.

“She has conducted over 50 courses during her time in Central Queensland and was on the committee of Yeppoon Swimming club for many years.

“Lynne was instrumental in devising plans and controls for our swim school’s levels and structure and has written two articles for Swimming Australia magazine as well as compiling a book on progressions of swimming which has been a huge help for other teachers.”