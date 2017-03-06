Swimathon proves priceless for those living with MS

Rachel Kerr, Katelin Balderson and Hayden Busk at the MS Swimathon Rockhampton CQ University Community Sports Centre. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

MONDAY: WHEN Rachel Kerr was diagnosed with MS 11 years ago, she would have loved to see a friendly face giving her information instead of turning to Dr Google.

Luckily Central Queenslanders facing what Rachel described as a terrifying diagnosis now have someone they can turn to for support.

While MS Queensland always offered help over the phone or online, Rachel said the region had been in need of someone based in Rockhampton for a long time.

And swimming laps was what helped them achieve this dream.

Money raised from MS Swimathons held state-wide stays local and in just two years, Rockhampton was able to raise enough for a Central Queensland office.

"When we started the swim, we didn't have our own dedicated regional service coordinator,” Rachel said.

"The swim money has funding having that local office and that local presence, which is fantastic.

"In terms of the actual impact on people has been immeasurable.”

Three years on from that and each Swimathon see more funds raised to keep support services going for all those living with MS in the region.

On Saturday, over 100 people dived into the CQUniversity pool for the 12-hour event, raising roughly $15,000 in the process.

Rachel said being able to see where the money helped people made it an event people were readily willing to support.

She said in each new office location, the number of people registering with MS Queensland, and therefore getting good support, jumped dramatically.

"It's always a difficult diagnosis and generally the process of diagnosis is a long one,” Rachel said.

"It's never going to be an easy thing, but having someone you can turn to is helpful.”

Regional service coordinator Amanda Johnstone works with about 235 people living with the condition from Rockhampton out to the Queensland border and as far south as Maryborough.

In Rockhampton, she said there were about 60 registered with the organisation.

"I know people here have really liked having someone based locally, based regionally to help with their needs,” she said.

SATURDAY: OVER 100 Rockhampton locals will today swim for 12 hours to raise funds for people living with multiple sclerosis (MS).

MS is the most common chronic neurological condition affecting more than 23,000 Australian adults, with over 220 people living with the condition in Central Queensland.

The funds raised will go towards information workshops on how to manage diagnosis, home visits from a regional service coordinator, emergency respite or long-term residential accommodation.

The swimathon runs until 6pm at the CQUniversity Community Sports Centre in Rockhampton.

