Swimmer airlifted from GKI after suspected Irukandji sting

POTENTIALLY DEADLY: A teenager suffered a suspected Irukandji sting at GKI on Sunday.

A SWIMMER was airlifted from Great Keppel Island yesterday following reports of an Irukandji sting.

Just after 4pm the RACQ Capricornia Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to airlift an 18-year-old who had suffered a suspected Irukandji sting while swimming off Great Keppel Island.

The RACQ Capricornia Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted a teenager from GKI with a suspected Irukandji sting. RACQ Capricornia Helicopter Resc

The teenager was stabilised on scene by the on board Queensland Ambulance Service Flight Paramedic before being flown to Rockhampton Base Hospital for further treatment.

The patient's condition this morning is unknown.

More to come.