Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been pulled from the water at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre, Southport. Picture: Jerad Williams
A man has been pulled from the water at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre, Southport. Picture: Jerad Williams
News

Swimmer critical after public pool incident

by Caroline Schelle
6th Mar 2021 3:07 PM

A man is fighting for life after he was pulled from the water while swimming at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre on Saturday.

Paramedics are treating the man after the "post immersion" incident at the pool off Marine Parade and Nind Street at Southport about 10.45am, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

He was in a critical condition and paramedics were still at the scene as of 12pm, the spokeswoman said.

The man has since been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The centre has been contacted for comment.

Originally published as Swimmer critical after public pool incident

More Stories

editors picks emergency water safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New amenities block built at Cap Coast multisport precinct

        Premium Content New amenities block built at Cap Coast multisport precinct

        Council News The new block was built following the growing popularity of local sport and the number of female participants signing up.

        BREAKING: Former Rockhampton mayor dies overnight

        Premium Content BREAKING: Former Rockhampton mayor dies overnight

        Breaking He served as mayor of Rockhampton City Council between 1991 and 1997.

        CRASH: Man flown to hospital, three others injured

        Premium Content CRASH: Man flown to hospital, three others injured

        News Four men were travelling in a vehicle when it left the road, flipped, and rolled...

        ‘Dumped’ drums court case set to proceed to hearing

        Premium Content ‘Dumped’ drums court case set to proceed to hearing

        News There has been delays in the matter, a court heard this week.