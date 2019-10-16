Swimmer fears waters without drum lines after 1.2km blood trail

Distance swimmer Cam Schroder expects problems to arise if drum lines are not reinstated at Yeppoon Main Beach.

IF SHARK drum lines are not reinstated at Yeppoon Main beach, the Coast could be in for an outbreak of shark sightings and increased danger for swimmers according to one resident who has spent years in the waters of Keppel Bay.

Regular distance swimmer Cam Schroder said he has been watchful while swimming since the shark drum line removal and fully expects problems to arise if the drum lines are not reinstated.

“When shark drum lines are first installed, shark catch numbers are high but when they have been in place for a while the sharks soon learn that those areas are dangerous to them and tend to stay away,” Mr Schroder said.

“I went for a 1.2km swim last week and had stitches in my back, when I went to shower another swimmer said I was bleeding.

“It really made me feel uncomfortable, I had probably left a 1.2km blood trail behind me as one of my stitches had opened up, knowing the drum lines are no longer in place made me realise the risk I had put myself in.”

Mr Schroder said if the drum lines are not reinstated at Yeppoon Main Beach, he believes there are going to be major problems with increased shark sightings and possible attacks.

“I’m worried and I think other people should be as well, when the sharks realise that area is no longer a threat to them, we are going to have problems.”

As the various government departments continue to debate the direction of future shark drum lines along the Coast, residents and visitors to the area continue to enjoy swimming, surfing and recreational sports on the beaches and in the waters of Keppel Bay.

Yeppoon Surf Lifesaving Club Captain Jason Thompson said patrols have not noticed any difference in swimmer numbers since the removal of shark drum lines along the Capricorn Coast.

“During the school holidays, swimmer numbers were consistent with what we would normally expect to see on our beaches,” Mr Thompson said.

“We had one day when the reef scum came up on to the beach and it was quite windy, so numbers dropped off a bit, but we have just had the Tropical Pinefest weekend and again we had many people on the beach and swimming.

“Less people swim during the week and out of school holiday period but again, this is consistent with what we would expect at those times.”