Hundreds of swimmers and surfers have fled the water at a popular beach after a shark alarm was sounded just before noon on Friday.
News

Swimmers flee popular beach after shark alarm

Jodie Callcott
by and Emily Toxward and Jodie Callcott
1st Jan 2021 12:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of swimmers and surfers have fled the water at a northern New South Wales beach after a shark alarm was sounded just before noon on Friday.

The busy Broken Head beach, just south of Byron Bay, is popular with surfers and campers who are staying at the nearby holiday park.

 

Hundreds of swimmers and surfers fled a northern New South Wales beach after a shark alarm was sounded just before noon on Friday. Picture: Emily Toxward.
There were children at the scene who saw dolphins, but were told by a passerby that a surfer saw a shark while out surfing.

Community-based shark alert app Dorsal reported the water was cleared due a shark sighting at Broken Head about 11am.

Hundreds of swimmers and surfers fled a northern New South Wales beach after a shark alarm was sounded just before noon on Friday. Picture: Emily Toxward.
