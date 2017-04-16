28°
Sport

Swimmers out to make splash at age nationals

Pam McKay
| 16th Apr 2017 11:53 AM
FAST FOUR: Caribeae's Miranda Chopping, Will Salmond, Emilee Burness and Joe Milburn are ready to compete at the Australian Age Swimming Championships in Brisbane next week.
SWIMMING: Emilee Burness has urged her Caribeae teammates to "soak up the experience” at next week's Australian Age Swimming Championships in Brisbane.

After racing on the big stage in Sydney and Adelaide in recent years, Burness is preparing to line up in her third straight age nationals at Chandler Pool, which started today.

The 14-year-old will lead a small, but talented, Caribeae team heading south to take on Australia's best junior swimming talent.

Fellow Caribeae swimmers Joe Milburn, Miranda Chopping and Will Salmond will swim at the national age event for the first time.

"It's pretty cool to have some other Caribeae kids there this year,” said Burness, who made the 100m freestyle final in Adelaide last year.

"We're really looking forward to (nationals) and over the (school) holidays have ramped up the training to three sessions a day.”

Burness has a massive program in Brisbane, competing in the 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle, 100m butterfly and 100m backstroke events.

Milburn, 15, will line-up in the 100m and 200m butterfly, as well as the 200m individual medley.

"I've been trying to make it for a long time and it's good to finally be able to go,” the quiet achiever said.

"I'd like to do really well in the 200m butterfly.”

Twelve-year-old Chopping is also aiming to make a big splash in her first age nationals when she steps up in the 100m butterfly and 400m individual medley.

"I'm really excited because it's my first-time so it'll be really good just for the experience,” said Chopping, who won two silver medals at the recent Queensland School Sport Swimming Championships also at Chandler.

Salmond will lead the way in the multi-class events in Brisbane after qualifying for seven swims (50m/100m freestyle, 50m/100m backstroke, 50m/100m breaststroke and 50m butterfly).

And the 12-year-old is super excited.

"Probably just being back at Chandler because I really like it down there,” he said.

Caribeae coach Jodie Shanks said her four young swimmers would all do the Rockhampton region proud.

Cameron Clark will be among the Rocky City contingent competing at the nationals.
Meanwhile, eight swimmers from Rocky City will also be out to impress at the nationals.

Ty Hartwell, Cameron Clark, Matthew Richardson, Marc Griggs, Tom Kuss, Matthew Oliver, Lucy Busby and Thea Whatmore will compete in a host of events over the course of the six-day championships.

Coach Shane Kingston said it was a gruelling week for competitors.

"They've got to be prepared both physically and mentally to get through the week and still be achieving on Day 6,” he said.

"They've all done the job in training, the challenge now is converting that hard work into performance.

"It's all about growing from the experience and finding out what they've got within themselves to go to the next level.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
