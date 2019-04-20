Menu
UNTHINKING: Four men at the north end of Mooloolaba swim in a dangerous situation.
UNTHINKING: Four men at the north end of Mooloolaba swim in a dangerous situation. John McCutcheon
News

Swimmers risk life and limb in treacherous rock dive

Kristen Booth
by
20th Apr 2019 1:06 PM
AN experienced lifesaver has been verbally abused after asking four men, swimming in treacherous surf at Mooloolaba, to leave the water.

The men were jumping from rocks into rough surf at the northern end of the beach despite red flags warning of extreme rips and dangerous conditions.

Mooloolaba Surf Life Saving Club Captain John Lowe said they were surrounded by two rips and weren't swimming in a patrolled area.

 

He said they yelled obscenities when asked to get out of the water and told them to leave.

Captain Lowe said they were putting their own lives and lifesavers at risk.

"They said you have no authority to make us stop and they're right," he said.

 

"But what we're trying to do is prevent an unnecessary death.

"They will be in grave danger by the time we can get down here.

"They're jeopardising surf lifesavers as well."

Captain Lowe said it wasn't setting a great example to other swimmers over the Easter break.

"We've got the red flags all along here because it is dangerous and when people see others in the water, they think 'oh, it must be okay'," he said.

