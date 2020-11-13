Swimmers set to hit the accelerator in Skins

Emu Park’s Emma Doherty will be among the swimmers to watch at the Tropic of Capricorn meet on Saturday.

THE speed will be on when swimmers take on the Skins events at the Tropic of Capricorn meet in Rockhampton on Saturday.

A field of 158 competitors will hit the water at the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre.

The annual event is co-hosted by the CQ Aquajets and Emu Park clubs.

Meet director Gary Knight said due to COVID restrictions, no medals or individual awards would be offered but a team trophy would be presented to the club that finished with the highest aggregate points across all events.

Rocky City’s Amelie Smith will be among the 158 swimmers in action at the Tropic of Capricorn meet on Saturday.

Knight was pleased with the nominations, given there were meets being held in Moranbah and Blackall on the same day.

Swimmers can use the Tropic of Capricorn to get qualifying times for the Queensland Championships in Brisbane in December.

Knight said some of the swimmers to watch included Rocky City trio Taryn Roberts, Amelie Smith and Lachlan Kuss, Emu Park’s Emma Doherty and Caribeae’s Jack Kelly.

There will be two age groups in the Skins – 12 and under and 13 and over – where the top eight 50m freestyle swimmers battle it out for cash prizes.

They race off over a 90-second cycle, with two swimmers eliminated each time until the last two battle it out for the crown.

The program starts with the eight years and over 50m freestyle at 8.30am and finishes with the Skins in the afternoon.

