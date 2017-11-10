Menu
Swimmers splash for cash in Tropic of Capricorn meet

IN THE SWIM: Rocky City's Miranda Chopping is in good form heading into the two-day Tropic of Capricorn meet in Rockhampton.
IN THE SWIM: Rocky City's Miranda Chopping is in good form heading into the two-day Tropic of Capricorn meet in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK050316aswim1
Pam McKay
by

SWIMMING: The race will be on for more than $10,000 in prizes at the Tropic of Capricorn swim meet in Rockhampton this weekend.

The annual event, co-hosted by CQ Aquajets and the Emu Park Swim Club, has attracted 160 swimmers from across Central Queensland and as far afield as Cairns.

CQ Aquajets president Gary Knight said swimmers would be looking to break CQ records and clock qualifying times for the upcoming state championships in Brisbane.

"We're happy with the numbers; they're up on last year. We've got 160 swimmers and over 900 nominations,” he said.

"The Czech youth swim team, which has been training in Gladstone, will also be competing.

"That will be exciting for our local swimmers to test themselves against some international swimmers.”

Knight said a highlight of the meet would be the Skins, where swimmers race the clock for a share of the $1000 in prize money courtesy of Red Rooster.

"It's a great concept and it's a lot of fun. It's also something that a lot of swimmers don't get to experience elsewhere.

"Heats are held to determine the top 10 in each group. They then race off, with two swimmers eliminated each time until it becomes a drag race between the last two.

"It's quite tactical because you have to be fast enough to get through each round but also have the endurance to stay in the contest.”

Knight said Rocky City duo Ty Hartwell and Miranda Chopping would likely feature in their respective age groups.

The meet starts at 8.30am tomorrow and continues through to Sunday afternoon at the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre.

