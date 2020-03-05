Menu
Justin Stewart is raising money through MS Swimathon to help other local families
Swimming for a great cause

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
5th Mar 2020 12:14 PM
Justin Stewart remembers going to the Rockhampton Hospital when he was 10 to learn why his Dad could no longer take him to hockey or go fishing.

His father, Ronald, who worked at the AMH meatworks, received a shock diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS).

It is an incurable condition in which the communication between the body and the brain get disrupted, causing different symptoms such as pain, fatigue and impaired coordination.

Justin will take part in the MS Swimathon this Saturday, and has already raised more than $1200 which will go to Rockhampton sufferers of the disease.

Twenty years on from his diagnosis, Ronald’s quality of life changes from day to day.

“There are times we can take him out shopping but then there are days or weeks he just needs to sleep and recover,” Justin said.

“Here in Central Queensland, on days when it’s near 40 degrees, it’s particularly difficult for him.”

Justin credits his two older sisters who were old enough to step in and take him to sports events while his mother took over his father’s full-time care.

“As a kid, I was too young to understand why my Dad wasn’t like other kids’ Dads but, with such strong woman to take care of me, and the help of MA Queensland, I adapted,” he said.

The Rockhampton MS Swimathon, will be held at CQUniversity on Saturday 7 March from 6am until 6pm.

You can donate to the swimathon cause at www.msswimathon.com.au/swim-locations/rockhampton/

