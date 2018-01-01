Swimming holes: 13 of Central Qld's best places to cool off

Rainbow Falls at the Blackdown Tableland is worth the effort to get there.

NATURAL or man-made, there's plenty of beautiful watering holes to cool down across Central Queensland.

Pump up the inflatables and float down the turquoise waters of Byfield's Stony Creek, or jump in the car to discover Blackdown Tablelands' hidden Rainbow Falls.

Some spots may have dried up in the winter months, but welcomed rainfall has others crystal clear and inviting.

Here are some of our favourite swimming spots across the region, from as far west as Emerald, up to Middlemount, out to Yeppoon and hidden in Rockhampton.

1. Hedlow Creek

Just 20 minutes north east of Rockhampton is the beautiful Hedlow Creek.

Mt Headlow Camping and Water Reserve, which skirts Headlow Creek, is located about 2.6km along Lake Mary Rd from the intersection of Serpentine Rd and is under the trusteeship of Livingstone Shire Council.

This section is open to the public for free for swimming, kayaking and picnicking. Camping is not permitted.

To get there: The boundaries of this area are clearly marked and signed.

2. Stony Creek

Arguably the region's most well-known fresh water swimming location is Stony Creek in the Byfield National Park.

Upper Stony Creek has pristine swimming and a large open campground, set amongst eucalypt and pine forest, right near the creek. Fees for camping apply.

There is a short (1km) walk along Stony Creek which is fairly easy and suitable for kids. There is a nice little swimming hole at Freeman's Crossing.

If you're feeling adventurous, take the extra step and ask the locals how to find Byfield's hidden waterfall.

3. Fairy Bower

Located at the Scrubby Creek Bridge on Fairy Bower Rd is a lovely fresh water swimming hole.

The popular swimming spot includes a rope swing.

To get there: Turn off the Capricorn Hwy onto Fairy Bower Rd until you reach the bridge.

4. Springers Lagoon Creek

Local natural waterhole Springers Lagoon at Gracemere is as a popular site for swimming, fishing and family barbecues.

To get there: Turn off Gavial Gracemere Rd onto Sullivan Rd and follow it to the end.

5. First Turkey

Another popular swimming hole in the region is at First Turkey in the Mt Archer National Park.

The swimming hole is part of Moores Creek on the Zamia track. To get there, head up Sunset Drive in Norman Gardens, turn right onto the bush track and follow it until you reach the swimming hole.

The swimming hole is best after decent rainfall, once the creek has stopped rushing.

6. Bouldercombe Gorge Falls

Situated behind Bouldercombe between Rockhampton and Mt Morgan, the gorge cuts into the Razorback Range and Crocodile Creek runs along the gorge floor.

While it is a great swimming spot, visitors should take extra care during the wet season as a number of people have lost their lives over the years when they have been washed down the gorge because of flash flooding.

To get there: Turn off the Burnett Hwy onto Mount Usher Rd and then follow the walking track from the car park.

7. Mt Morgan Big Dam

The 'Big Dam' at Mt Morgan is a very popular spot for swimming, picnicking, BBQing and even kayaking.

There's a huge playground, plenty of under cover seating and there are two toilets blocks available.

To get there: Head up Byrnes Parade, Mount Morgan.

8. Kawana Swimming Hole

TO KNOW about this one, you definitely need to be local.

There is a large, popular swimming hole behind Glenmore State School known as '4 Mile Creek'.

There is even a rope swing.

9. Rainbow Falls, Blackdown Tableland

A backdrop to mining town, Blackwater, this spectacular national park rises above the surrounding dry plains and is home to breathtaking waterfalls.

Rainbow Falls cascade into a beautiful swimming hole, guaranteed to cool you down no matter how hot.

Bring some water and pack a lunch for a day trip, or make a weekend of it camping at the nationl park.

To get there: Blackdown Tableland National Park is 183 km west of Rockhampton. The signed turn-off on the Capricorn Highway is 11 km west of Dingo or 110 km east of Emerald (35 km east of Blackwater).

10. Fairbairn Dam, Lake Maraboon in Emerald

Popular with fishers, this is also a perfect spot for the kids to cool off.

The man-made lake is three times the size of Sydney Harbour and perfect for taking the boat out, water sports or just taking a dip.

BBQ facilities are on site, or head up to the Lake Maraboon Holiday Village for the local specialty - Red Claw.

To get there:Follow Selma Rd for 18km until you reach Fairbairn Dam and Lake Maraboon. From Springsure, head north on the Gregory Highway (A7) for 50km then turn left onto Selma Rd. Follow Selma Rd for 9km until you reach Fairbairn Dam and Lake Maraboon.

Head down Slema Rd, Emerald. Suitable for 2WD vehicles.

11. Bedford Weir, near Blackwater

Large grassy camping areas skirt around the Bedford Weir about 25km north of Blackwater.

There are plenty of facilities to get on the water in a boat or canoe, cast a line or take a dip in the nearby lake.

This is the perfect spot for a stopover if you are heading out west, with free camping and facilities on site.

To get there: About 25km north of Blackwater, QLD on the Blackwater Cooroorah Rd.

From Emerald, head east on the the Capricorn Hwy for 73km and take a left just before Blackwater.

12. Bundoora Dam, Middlemount

Blink and you might miss Bundoora Dam, located about 28km south-west of Middlemount and nearby Dysart, Tieri and Capella.

The man-made dam was constructed on German Creek and is an ideal spot for swimming and water skiing.

If you're more inclined to recline, drag out the camp chars and park up in the shallow shore line.

Bring your camping gear to make a weekend of it, and be sure to pack the rod for a shot at snagging a saratoga, golden, perch, ell-tail catfish, sleepy cod, spangled perch and redclaw crayfish.

A 6 knot speed limit applies to boats.

No bookings or 4WD necessary.

To get there: Follow the Connection Rd, Middlemount across the train tracks.

13. Theresa Creek Dam, Clermont

A surprising outback oasis lies 22km south-west of Clermont, off the Peakvale Rd.

Get in the kayak, blow up boat or just dive in for a cool down.

Camping facilities are also available at a small fee, or just pack a picnic or barbecue lunch and make the most of the amenities.

The stocked impoundment is also an "angler's paradise" with golden perch, jewfish, barramundi and red claw can all be found beneath the surface.

To get there: Theresa Creek Dam Rd, Clermont, Isaac Area