Swimming to recommence at Southside pool today

Jack Evans
15th Jun 2020 9:10 AM
Swimmers can continue lapping today with the reopening of pools starting.

The 50-metre pool at the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre has re-opened from today with COVID safe restrictions in place.

Rockhampton Regional Council said one swimmer is allowed per lane, and there is an online booking system in place.

Learn to Swim classes have also recommenced.

However, amenities, the 25 metre pool, dive pool, wet play area, and the Red Poppy Café remain closed for the time being.

Opening times:

  • Monday - Friday: 7:00am - 11:00am and 3:00pm - 7:00pm
  • Saturday: 7:00am - 12:00pm
  • Sunday: CLOSED

Booking and other infomation can be found at https://rockhamptonaquatic.com.au/

