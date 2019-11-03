Swimming with Tigers around the Keppels

OF nearly 400 species of sharks world wide, only four have been proven to attack humans: The Great White, Bull (Whaler), Tiger and Hammerhead. Although the Great White has been known to visit our area on rare occasions, it is usually in winter.

Adult Hammerheads are rarely seen along the Capricorn Coast and Tiger Sharks usually inhabit reef and island areas.

Bull Sharks prefer inlets and rivers and are at home in murky waters. It seems the only shark comfortable in shoaling shallow water, typical of our coast beaches, is the bottom feeding and harmless Shovelnose.

As someone who lived on a Whitsunday island and snorkelled extensively in the area, followed by decades of boating, fishing and snorkelling around the Keppels, I know that our island waters are cleaner than the Whitsundays inside the Hayman, Hook, Whitsunday and Hamilton chain where recent attacks have occurred.

I firmly believe that most shark attacks are a result of mistaken identity. For sometime it was thought that sharks had poor eye sight.

This was proven incorrect. We are fortunate to have the clarity of water around the Keppels, which will continue at least until dredging of Putney Beach for the proposed marina or major flooding events of the Fitzroy.

I have personally experienced encounters with Tigers around the Keppels and on each occasion, the sharks quickly retreated on recognising that I was not their usual food fare.

Cam Schroder’s story of swimming over a kilometre, leaving a trail of blood and not attracting a shark, indicates their absence along our beaches.

As an extra precaution against attack, swimmers are advised not to swim in murky water, at dusk dawn or night or in overcast conditions particularly on a run in tide.

I have yet to see recorded results of drum line catches along our coast.

Could The Bulletin publish over a given period, how many and what species of shark have been taken?

Terry Donoghue

Hidden Valley