Swollen dams and full hearts as rain hits CQ

Gabby Rayner (15), Summer Barnett (9), and Marsha (21) an au pair from the Netherlands were over the moon about the 105mm of rain received at Wolfgang, between Clermont and Moranbah. Table Creek flooded, meaning Gabby and Summer couldn't get to school on Thursday, which they were very happy about.

Gabby Rayner (15), Summer Barnett (9), and Marsha (21) an au pair from the Netherlands were over the moon about the 105mm of rain received at Wolfgang, between Clermont and Moranbah. Table Creek flooded, meaning Gabby and Summer couldn't get to school on Thursday, which they were very happy about. Sammie P Barnett

SHE'S lived on Jakks, 10km west of Clermont, for the past seven years now and the last time Kathy Keyte saw the creek running was when she moved in.

From 4pm on Wednesday to 7am yesterday, 195mm of rain fell, and Kathy said it's something she hasn't seen for a very long time.

"It's been pretty cool seeing all the rain after having been so dry,” she said.

"It has been quite novel to see so much rain. It was absolutely beautiful.

GO WITH THE FLOW: Sandy Creek runs through Kathy Keyte's Clermont property and after 195mm fell between 4pm on Wednesday and 7am yesterday, Kathy was excited to see the creek running for the first time in seven years. INSET: Kathy was overjoyed to hear the thunderous roar of the river flowing after more than seven years Kathy Keyte

"You couldn't even hear yourself think it was that loud.”

Finally hearing the creek roar as it overflows for the first time in years is a comforting sound to Kathy, especially after so many dry seasons.

"We moved over here about seven years ago and the creek was running then and it has never run since,” she said.

"That was until Wednesday night. It would be last if it didn't last seven years next time around.”

Across the Central West and the Central Highlands falls of over 100mm were recorded between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Kathy Keyte was overjoyed to hear the thunderous roar of the river flowing after more than seven years. Kathy Keyte

Around Blackall, Ilfracombe, Jericho, and Quilpie properties recorded between 116mm and 191mm, leaving previously dams swollen and parts of the channel country under water.

Around Clermont and other parts of the Isaac region falls varied between 90mm to almost 200mm, leaving roads blocked off because of the heavy falls.

Grazier at Wena Park near Clermont Judy Smith was over the moon to be on the receiving end of over 100mm of rain.

"We were getting to he point that our dam was getting very low and we were looking at other water sources like a bore which would have taken a lot of work to establish,” she said.

"This flood has now filled our lagoon which we had dug out at the end of last year and that will give us a very good supply of water.”

After years of disappointingly dry seasons, Judy said this rain will allow a lot of people the opportunity to plant crops, something they haven't been able to do in years.

Judy Smith, from Wena Park near Clermont, was able to get the lay of the land from above on Thursday morning after over 10mm fell on Wednesday night. Judy Smith

"We were getting to he point that our dam was getting very low and we were looking at other water sources like a bore which would have taken a lot of work to establish,” she said.

"This flood has now filled our lagoon which we had dug out at the end of last year and that will give us a very good supply of water.”

After years of disappointingly dry seasons, Judy said this rain will allow a lot of people the opportunity to plant crops, something they haven't been able to do in years.

"This will fill people's dams and grow some good grass,” she said.

A number of flood warnings have been issued for the catchments where the heaviest falls have been recorded.

A major flood warning has been issued for the Thompson and Barcoo rivers and Cooper creek in the west.

On the Thompson, river levels continue to rise between Longreach and Jundah.

The river is currently at 1.73m and slowly rising at Longreach and it may exceed minor flood levels (3.30m) over the next few days.

At Jundah, the Thompson is still rising and currently at 5.18m.

At Stonehenge the river is currently above moderate flood levels at 3.80m and rising and is expected to remain above the moderate flood level (3m) throughout Friday.

River levels on the Barcoo near Isisford were rising yesterday morning when it was at 5.59m.

Downstream from Isisford minor to major flood levels occurred.

At Cooper Creek river levels were rising throughout yesterday.

At Windorah the Creek was at 4.33m and rising yesterday afternoon and is expected to exceed the major flood level (5m) overnight or during today.

Flood warning has also been issued for the Bullo River at Quilpie, the Warrego River at Charleville and the Diamantina and Western Rivers.

Forecasts for today predict high chances of showers and possible thunderstorms from the for the Central West, Central Highlands and Coalfields and Capricornia.