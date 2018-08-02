Menu
Sydney bus driver stood down for passenger abuse
Sydney bus driver stood down for passenger abuse

by Anna Caldwell, Rose Brennan
1st Aug 2018 3:19 AM
A SYDNEY bus driver has been caught on video abusing Asian passengers for not speaking English and refusing to let them off the bus.

The driver got into an ­argument with passengers, claiming they did not press the buzzer, despite video footage showing them making multiple attempts.

The driver, who yelled "speak English!" at the passengers on Saturday night in Zetland has now been stood down without pay by State Transit while his behaviour is investigated.

It's understood the investigation will consider whether the driver disabled the bells and then later the Opal machine in order to taunt the passengers.

Video footage of a Sydney 343 bus driver yelling at passengers "get off!".

The incident on the 343 bus Saturday night began when an Asian student ­pushed the bus bell at the wrong stop and then did not want to get off the bus when the driver pulled over.

"Her mistake is not my problem. So get off!" the dri­ver bellows as other passengers reassure the apologetic female passenger she does not need to get off the bus.

Video footage of a Sydney 343 bus driver yelling at passengers "get off!".

He then begins driving again, and the video, posted onYouTube, shows the passengers repeatedly push the bell for the next stop.

"You didn't push the ­buzzer," the driver tells them. The passengers reply the buzzer is not working. "It's not my problem … The buzzer went for the next stop. This is the next stop," he says.

"You can't do this," another passenger says as the man continues to drive.

"Speak English," the bus driver retorts. And then: "The door's that way, go," he tells them.

State Transit CEO Steffen Faurby apologised to passengers and said the bus driver acted inappropriately.

"The bus operator failed to perform his duties to the expectations and standards and State Transit takes this seriously," Mr Faurby said.

"The employee has been stood down without pay pending further investigation and explanation. The ­employee could face further disciplinary action."

Mr Faurby said State Transit was a proud cultur­ally diverse organisation and "this behaviour will not be tolerated". The complaint was made on Saturday night almost immediately after the incident.

