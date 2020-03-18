Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
City of Sydney will close its gyms, pools and libraries this week and cancel all non-essential events following the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in NSW.
City of Sydney will close its gyms, pools and libraries this week and cancel all non-essential events following the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in NSW.
Health

Major council shuts gyms, pools, libraries after sixth death

by Jessica McSweeney,Georgia Clark,Gillian McNally,Jonathon Moran,James O'Doherty,Dani Pogson
18th Mar 2020 7:07 PM

City of Sydney council will temporarily close its aquatic and fitness centres and several libraries this week after cases of COVID-19 rose to 267 in NSW on Wednesday.

The decision was made following Prime Minister Scott Morrison's announcement today of a ban on all non-essential indoor gatherings of more than 100 people. 

The council measures include cancellations of several events, in person meetings, conferences and training exercises. 

City of Sydney aquatic and fitness centres will be closed from Friday until April 3 and the council's libraries will be temporarily closed from Friday until March 31.

Meanwhile, 57 more people were diagnosed with the virus in the past day and a fifth person died in NSW, bringing the national death toll to six.

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus economy editors picks health politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman about former lover: ‘I think I just killed him’

        premium_icon Woman about former lover: ‘I think I just killed him’

        Crime SECONDS after a woman stabbed her former lover and crime partner in the chest, she walked into her unit saying “I think I just killed him” and then smoked cones with...

        COVID-19: CQ update as state total rises to 94 cases

        premium_icon COVID-19: CQ update as state total rises to 94 cases

        Health Queensland now has 94 cases of coronavirus, up from 78 yesterday.

        'I can't afford to get sick,' Sapphire woman pleas

        premium_icon 'I can't afford to get sick,' Sapphire woman pleas

        News ‘I nearly died so many times. That’s why I’m wearing my mask today.’

        Schools to stay open, new crowd limits, travel bans

        Schools to stay open, new crowd limits, travel bans

        Health More than 450 cases confirmed across Australia