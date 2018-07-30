‘Easy’ way Aussie dad makes $1600 a week

Dean Taylor is working less and earning more than ever before. Picture: iStock

A YEAR ago, Dean Taylor was a stressed small business owner who was slaving away for six days a week.

But today, he's slashed his work hours, has every weekend free and is earning a seriously decent living at the same time.

And he's been able to do all that just by taking advantage of the "sharing economy".

The sharing economy refers to peer-to-peer based companies that deliver goods and services to users on demand, such as Uber and Airbnb.

Mr Taylor has now signed up to a variety of sharing economy platforms such as the Zoom2u courier service, Airtasker small job platform and Food By Us food platform to make money and fit his work around his family life.

He also drives for Uber on occasion as well as several other on-demand courier apps such as Go People and Sherpa.

Sydney father of four Dean Taylor is raking in more than $1600 a week via the sharing economy. Picture: Supplied

And these days, he's raking in around $1600 to $1800 every single week - and has more time than ever for his kids Ayden 8, Leah, 6, Myla, 5 and Harry, 3.

The 39-year-old, from Campbelltown in Sydney's west, said he had decided to sell his former business, a children's indoor playground, for lifestyle reasons.

"I was always working and not having enough time to be there for the kids, and I didn't want to have to work weekends," he told news.com.au.

"I was running my own business but once I paid all the bills that went with running your own business, it was a lot harder work and I wasn't left with much more than I am now.

"Now I have the weekends to myself and I don't need to work unless I've planned to - that's the main thing, I'm there for the kids when they come home from school."

Mr Taylor said he was surprised he could earn as much as he does now through the sharing economy - and he said he also enjoyed the perks that came with that new style of work.

"As a former business owner I was surprised I could have that ability to earn what I'm making now without having to commit to a nine-to-five job," he said.

"During the week I start earlier in the day than I used to but I also finish earlier, and I'm working less hours overall.

"I enjoy it. The work isn't hard - it's fairly easy - and I can set my own hours and work when I want for as long as I want with no one telling me what to do."

The father-of-four has just been named The Sharing Hub's Sharing Economy User of the Year, scoring a $5000 prize for his efforts.

The Sharing Hub is a "start-up accelerator" which aims to help sharing economy businesses and users through education, mentoriship and investment opportunities.

It was co-founded by some of Australia's leading share economy companies including Mad Paws, Camplify, Spacer and Zoom2u.

