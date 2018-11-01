Menu
Top Sydney gangster John Macris has been gunned down in the chest in a seaside suburb of Athens, Greek. Picture: Ekathimerini
Crime

Gangster John Macris gunned down in Greece

by Danielle Gusmaroli and Mark Morri
1st Nov 2018 9:40 AM
EXCLUSIVE: Top Sydney gangster John Macris has been gunned down in the chest in a seaside suburb of Athens, Greek police say.

The prominent millionaire nightclub owner, a Greek-Australian, was reportedly peppered with four bullets as he was getting out of his Smart car in Voula last night at 9pm.

Police have not yet released information but it is believed he was involved in a drugs deal.

The Daily Telegraph understands the funeral, which has left the Greek and Australian underworlds stunned, is tomorrow

Macris collapsed as he was blasted in the chest with what police believe to be a 9 mm pistol.

Macris was also allegedly known to Greek police for drugs issues.

John Macris
John Macris
