Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ash Barty is in to the Sydney International semi-final. Picture: AAP
Ash Barty is in to the Sydney International semi-final. Picture: AAP
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Barty party rolls into semi-finals

10th Jan 2019 4:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Ash Barty has stormed into the Sydney International semi-finals after dispatching Belgium's Elise Mertens in straight sets 6-3 6-3.

The Belgian is Barty's second top 15 victim in as many days after the top-ranked Aussie broke her World No.1 hoodoo against Simona Halep on Wednesday.

After going down a break early in the first, Barty responded brilliantly to break Mertens' serve twice and storm away with the set.

 

Mertens became increasingly frustrated in the second set as Barty's slice backhand again proved to be a match-winning asset.

Barty will face either Yulia Putintseva or Kiki Bertens for a spot in the final.

On Wednesday the Queenslander issued a warning to her Australian Open rivals after downing Halep.

"I completely and 100 per cent respect Simona, she's done amazing things in this sport, but I certainly fear no one," Barty said.

"And I feel like I can go out there and match it with the world's best.

"Obviously very satisfying, I learned my lesson finally."

More Stories

Show More
ash barty australian open 2019 elise mertens simona halep sydney international tennis australia
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Queensland Bushfires Review: Have your say

    premium_icon Queensland Bushfires Review: Have your say

    News Anyone affected by and involved in last year's bushfires are encouraged to complete a submission to the review

    Good year expected as barramundi season draws closer

    premium_icon Good year expected as barramundi season draws closer

    News The elusive barra is set to bring more tourist to Rockhampton

    Aldi announces new builders and completion date for site

    premium_icon Aldi announces new builders and completion date for site

    News Gladstone rd site was meant to be completed in first quarter of 2019

    Local Partners