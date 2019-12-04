Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police say the Riverwood man was arrested on Wednesday morning by members of the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team.
Police say the Riverwood man was arrested on Wednesday morning by members of the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team.
Crime

Man arrested over alleged terrorism offences

by Janet Fife-Yeomans
4th Dec 2019 12:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COUNTER-TERRORISM cops have this morning arrested a Riverwood man who was under surveillance.

The man is currently being quizzed at Bankstown Police Station and police said he is expected to be charged with a number of terrorism offences.

He was arrested by the New South Wales Joint Counter Terrorism Team and investigators said they had not identified any specific or impending threats to the community.

More details will be made public at a joint press conference by the NSW Police and the federal police this afternoon.

More to come

More Stories

counter-terrorism crime national security terrorism terrorist offences

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FORMALS 2019: Rocky seniors celebrate their final year

        premium_icon FORMALS 2019: Rocky seniors celebrate their final year

        News GALLERY: Photos taken at Carinity Education Rockhampton, Kingsley College and Lighthouse Christian School.

        • 4th Dec 2019 11:30 AM
        Maintenance workers raise red flags about hospital staffing

        premium_icon Maintenance workers raise red flags about hospital staffing

        News Staff can’t keep up with maintenance work so expensive contractors are being...

        • 4th Dec 2019 11:43 AM
        WATCH: Stolen coins recovered from crime spree, 50+ offences

        premium_icon WATCH: Stolen coins recovered from crime spree, 50+ offences

        Crime $100,000 worth of jewellery and coins stolen in five day event

        CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING: CBD fair on this Saturday

        premium_icon CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING: CBD fair on this Saturday

        News Children can line up to get a photo with Santa or even post a letter to him in a...