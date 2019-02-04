Menu
Mum posts photo of son who died after being left in hot car

by Derrick Krusche
4th Feb 2019 2:51 PM
FAMILY members have spoken of their shock after a baby boy died when he was left unattended in a car in southwest Sydney.

Chester Hill mother Samantha Rowlands left her son Jone, 22 months, in the care of her family when she arrived home to find him dead on Sunday evening.

Samantha Rowlands posted a photo of her with her son Jone.
Police have been told Jone was found inside the car in the front yard of the house by family members after they realised he was not in the house as temperatures reached upwards of 30 degrees.

Paramedics rushed to the home on O'Hagon St but could not save him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Flavio Brancaleone
Ms Rowlands arrived at the house in a taxi, screaming "my baby" before being comforted by emergency crews and family members.

She took to social media on Monday, posting a photo with Jone and writing: "my baby".

One relative, who did not want to be named, said Ms Rowlands had been left devastated.

"She was a good mum, she was a very good mother, (Jone) will be sadly missed, but now he is up in heaven," the relative said.

Samantha Rowlands arrived at the house in a taxi, screaming “my baby”. Picture: Flavio Brancaleone
It is understood Ms Rowlands was living in the house with her mother while raising Jone and her five other young children.

Jone had a twin brother and the pair were the youngest of the six.

Photos on Facebook show Jone laughing with his twin brother and wearing matching Batman tracksuits.

A woman believed to be Jone's grandmother was seen being loaded into ambulance to be treated for shock after his death.

Resident Frank said Ms Rowlands and her children had dropped into his house at Christmas to give them a hamper.

"It was very nice of them, it was really lovely, but it's shocking news," he said.

One neighbour said police had regularly attended the house before Sunday's incident.

Paramedics attended but the boy was declared dead at the scene. Picture: Flavio Brancaleone
